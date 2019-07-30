ED at Letterkenny University Hospital extremely busy this week

The Saolta Hospital Group is warning that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this week.

The group says a significant number of ill patients, many of whom remain in the ED, awaiting a bed have been admitted

In the past 24 hours, 155 patients attended the Emergency Department, above the average of 105 and 115 patients per day.

Hospital management say they regret the inconvenience and distress the long delays cause patients and their families and that those in most need of care will be prioritised which may lead to delays for less urgent patients.

Patients who do not require emergency department care are again advised to contact their GP or GP out of hours service in the first instance.

According to the INMO, there were 23 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, five of them on Emergency Department trolleys.