A candidate who contested the recent local elections in the Donegal Electoral Area is asking whether an investigation has taken place into the fact that approximately 70 ballot papers could not be counted because they were not properly stamped.

Diarmuid Doherty says it’s a serious situation, which needs to be addressed, as people’s votes were not counted in the election through no fault of their own.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said he’s still waiting for answers…………