Break ins at business premises in Moville believed to be linked

Gardai have launched an investigation after two business premises in the Moville area were broken into in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two males who had their faces covered and were wearing gloves gained entry through office windows to a business premises at Guladuff at 4:30am yesterday morning.

A short time later, three males were captured on CCTV wearing balaclavas and gloves breaking into a Public House on Malin Road before 5am.

While nothing was taken during both incidents