Big Jim backs Ollie’s Harps

Former Finn Harps great Jim Sheridan has backed the job being done by manager Ollie Horgan in the battle to stay in the League of Ireland Premier Division. The Rathmullan native was speaking ahead of this Friday night’s game against Bohemians in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).

“I have great admiration for what Ollie and the management team have been doing with Finn Harps in the Premier Division. There has been ups and downs in the season. There was a good run of results and then a dip and at the same time UCD were picking up points. Football is all about confidence and the last two wins against Waterford and Derry have helped that a lot. I think the squad is there to stay up and hopefully the lads can get a result against Bohemians on Friday night. They are a good side and up near the top, so for Ollie and Paul Hegarty it will be hard work to try and get things right to get a draw or a win. One thing is for sure Ollie and Paul will leave no stone unturned to get a positive result” Sheridan said.

‘Big Jim’ is a true Finn Harps legend whose senior soccer career spanned 16 seasons, most of which was spent at his beloved Finn Park. A towering centre-half, Sheridan was totally dedicated and determined in every game he played.

He was to become a Harps ‘cult hero’. He combined his football with a full-time career in the Gardai, rising to the rank of Chief Superintendent in the Sligo District before retiring in 2002. As a result of his services to football the Rathmullan man was inducted into the prestigious Donegal Sports Star Hall of Fame at the 40th Awards function three years ago.

In a golden era for League of Ireland soccer Jim Sheridan enjoyed 13 seasons at Finn Park and all but one of those years he was captain. Undoubtedly the highlight of his playing career at Finn Park was captaining the one and only Harps side to win the FAI Senior Cup with a 3-1 win over St. Patrick’s Athletic in 1974. He also captained the Republic of Ireland Amateur International soccer side.

Jim Sheridan still has a great affinity with Finn Harps, keeping a close eye on the club’s results every weekend. He’s also acutely aware of the challenges that a small rural club faces in trying to stay in the top flight of League of Ireland football and says it’s important that football people across Donegal buy into and support the job being done by the current Harps squad under the management of Ollie Horgan.

“I know that there is a great effort being put in to try and keep the team in the Premier Division. That effort needs the fans coming out in big numbers to home games. When I was playing the support we got at Finn Park was just great. It’s vital that Ollie has the resources to keep the fight going to stay up, so for the Bohs game on Friday night I would just love to see a big crowd there to keep us on the right road to be playing Premier Division football again next year” Sheridan said.