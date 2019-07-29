Winning Super Cup start for Harps U13s

The Finn Harps U13s kicked-off their Group A Northern Ireland StatSports Super Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Ballyclare Colts at the Ulster University grounds in Colraine earlier today.

Liam Carlin got the game’s only goal. In the other Group A game today Linfield defeated Portadown 2-0 at The Warren in Portstewart

The Harps U13s second group game is at the same University venue tomorrow (Tuesday) with a 1.30 start against Linfield.

Then on Wednesday the final game is against Portadown at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney (kick-off 12.00).

The Group winners go into Super Cup NI while there is also Globe, Vase and Bowl competitions for the sides that finish second, third and fourth.

