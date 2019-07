A DUP politician says unless the EU and Ireland compromise on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, we are heading for a no-deal Brexit.

Over the weekend the British government ramped up its preparations for such an outcome.

Michael Gove, the minister put in charge of no-deal preparations for the UK says they are working on the assumption there won’t be a deal.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson says the British government is right to plan for that scenario: