Warning over reports of fake patrol car in Donegal

Motorists travelling on the Donegal to Derry border are being urged to be vigilant following reports of a fake police /garda car in the area.

There have been several sightings of a car with flashing blue lights and sirens, particularly at night time.

The car has been described as cream in colour with a Cork registration.

Gardai locally have been notified of the issue with investigations said to be on-going.

Sinead Stewart, who contested this year’s local elections, has been made aware of one frightening incident recently in which two women were returning to Donegal from Derry: