“There can be no flinching on the backstop” – BCAB

The Donegal spokesperson for “Border Communities Against Brexit” says he doesn’t believe the appointment of Julian Smith as Northern Secretary is indicative of Boris Johnson seeking a closer alliance with the DUP.

Mr Smith was one of the chief negotiators of the deal reached between Theresa May and the DUP when she was in power, but Tom Murray says Mr Johnson does not have a record of ling term strategies and commitments when making such appointments.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Mr Murray stressed the need to preserve the backstop, and not flinch in the wake of renewed pressure from London…………