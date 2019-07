Rory Gallagher has stepped down as Fermanagh senior football manager.

The former Donegal manager has been in charge for the past two years.

Gallagher led Fermanagh to promotion to Division Two of the Allianz Football League last year, missing out on a Division Two final place this year by virtue of a final day defeat to Meath.

Fermanagh lost to Donegal in the Ulster championship this year, before a first round qualifier loss to Monaghan.