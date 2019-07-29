Police investigating series of hit & runs in Strabane

Police are currently investigating a series of hit and run road traffic collisions which occurred on Railway Street, Strabane on Thursday 11th July 2019.

In particular police are looking to speak to the male driver of a vehicle within the vicinity of The Farmers Home who stopped and spoke with a female victim.

This man was accompanied by a female and 2 children.

Police believe that he may have crucial evidence and they wish to stress that we are looking to speak to him solely as a witness.

They are urging the man to contact the non-emergency number 101.