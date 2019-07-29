Police in Australia search for two Donegal men following crash

Australian police are searching for two young Irish men, believed to be originally from Donegal after a crash in which two other young men were seriously injured.

The crash happened in the Sydney suburb of Chifley.

Eye-witnesses said a car traveling at speed crashed into a parked Toyota Hiace van in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving two men trapped in the car.

CCTV footage showed the driver of the car jumping out of the wreckage and surveying the scene before fleeing on foot.

One of his passengers also fled on foot a short time later.

It took rescue services more than an hour to free the two men from the vehicle.

It is understood that at least two of the men involved in the crash are originally from Co Donegal.

One of the injured men, a 25-year-old, was left unconscious having suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to St George’s Hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition.

The other trapped passenger, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

New South Wales police said their investigations are continuing as they attempt to identify and locate the driver and the passenger.