Irish Water confirm plans for Moville wastewater treatment plant progressing

Irish Water has confirmed that plans to build a wastewater treatment plant in Moville are progressing.

The project is currently in design and pre-planning stage with on-the-ground investigations ongoing.

The utility say mobilisation is underway for geotechnical site investigation works which will commence this week. Once investigations and detailed design are complete a planning application will be submitted by the end of this year.

It follows a protest held this morning at Carrickarory Pier by the Community for a Clean Estuary.

The group’s spokesperson Enda Craig says the concern remains locally that these plans pose serious risks to the environment: