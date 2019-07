Donegal County Council says there will be a full public display of the final routes once decisions are taken on the Ten-T roads network later this year.

Responding to questions from Cllr Donal Coyle, senior engineers said there won’t be any more public consultations, but members will be

briefed and plan’s will be published.

Cllr Coyle is welcoming the commitment, but says his focus remains securing the Bonagee Link and new bridge over the Swilly.