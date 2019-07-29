Donegal cross border workers losing out on tax benefits

Serious concern has been raised over workers in Donegal who are working cross border in the North are losing tax benefits following changes introduced by the British Government.

With the introduction of the Universal Credit system by the British Government, workers are now being asked to provide a post code of residence within the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom to avail of tax credits.

However workers from Donegal can’t provide such information and have found themselves being denied these financial supports.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has written to both the British and Irish Governments demanding urgent clarity on the issue: