Devine, Parkhouse and Sloggett react to Derry’s win over Waterford

Derry scorer David Parkhouse. Photo Stephen Doherty

Derry City put in a very dominant performance to pick up a two goal victory over Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

It was a brace from David Parkhouse that sealed the win for Derry but they could have had many more as they had a lot of chances in both halves.

Next up for Derry is a game against UCD before a League Cup Semi-Final against tonight’s opposition next week.

Declan Devine told Martin Holmes that it was an emphatic performance from his side…

Martin also spoke with goalscorer David Parkhouse and Greg Sloggett…

