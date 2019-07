The Tyrone U20s were beaten by Cork in their All-Ireland Semi-Final today on a scoreline of 2-17 v 1-18.

The Red Hands took a 4 point lead into the break when they were 1-10 v 1-06 up but a strong second half display from Cork was too much for Tyrone to handle.

Francis Mooney reports from Tullamore for Highland Radio Sport…