Series of burglaries in Derry and Castlederg under investigation

In the North, Detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at the homes of older people on Friday.

Four separate burglaries were reported in the areas of Derry and Castlederg and are thought to have taken place early in the day.

In Derry, two homes in the Heathfield and Rockport Park areas were broken into sometime between 10am and 12 noon on Friday.

Cash was stolen from both properties with jewellery also taken from one.

A short time later, between 11am and 3pm, two more incidents were reported to have taken place at houses on Hospital Road and Upper Strabane Road in Castlederg.

Police say all four instances took place while the occupants were out running errands.

They’re appealing for anyone with information to make contact with detectives at Strand Road.