The Errigal International Youth Tour takes place next weekend, the 3rd – 5th August.

250 riders across various age groups will descend on Donegal for the event, which attracts the very best in youth cyclists from Ireland, the UK and Europe.

There are 4 stages in total, 1 on Saturday, 2 on Sunday and then finishing with 1 on Monday.

Race Director James Harkin and Club Chairman Eugene McGettigan joined Pauric Hilferty in studio to look ahead to the event…