Donegal All County League Results 28/07/19

Division 1
Glenswilly 1-14 V 2-15 MacCumhaills
Naomh Conaill 0-13 V 2-10 Cloughaneely
Milford 0-15 V 2-20 St Eunan’s
Kilcar 3-15 V 3-11 Gaoth Dobhair
Division 2
Four Masters 0-11 V 0-15 Killybegs
Buncrana 1-12 V 0-13 Ardara
Naomh Columba 1-16 V 2-13 Dungloe
Termon 2-10 V 0-12 Aodh Ruadh BS
Glenfin 0-09 V 1-10 St Naul’s
Division 3
Naomh Ultan 2-12 V 1-10 Naomh Bríd
Convoy 2-12 V 3-05 Malin
Fanad Gaels 0-14 V 0-16 Downings
Division 4
Carndonagh 1-02 V 2-13 Moville
Robert Emmets 0-04 V 4-18 Letterkenny Gaels
Na Rossa 1-11 V 1-12 Naomh Pádraig Muff
Urris 0-13 V 1-03 Naomh Pádraig Lifford