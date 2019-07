Derry City will be looking to bounce back from Friday night’s loss to Finn Harps on Monday night when they take on Waterford at the Brandywell.

Derry are sitting fourth in the league table and they are looking to put things right when they face 7th place Waterford.

The Candystripes are 6 points behind Bohemians in the league table and three points ahead of St Pat’s.

Declan Devine looked ahead to Monday’s game with Kevin McLaughlin…