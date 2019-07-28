Athletics: National Silver medals for Finn Valley’s John Kelly and Mollie Gribbin

It’s been a good day so far at the National Track & Field Championships as John Kelly and Mollie Gribbin, both of Finn Valley AC, picked up medals for the Shot Putt and Long Jump respectively.

Kelly threw a 17.66m to win his medal while Gribbin jumped 5.9m to secure hers.

There are more Donegal medal hopes later today as Geraldine Stewart, Kelly McGrory, Sommer LEcky, Mark English, Shane Irwin, Simon Archer and Oisin Gallen are all yet to compete.

Patsy McGonagle ran through the action so far on Sunday Sport…