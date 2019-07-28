Athletics: Mark English wins 7th National Title

Letterkenny man Mark English, who runs for UCD AC, has won the 800m title at the National Senior Track & Field Championships, making it the seventh time he has won the title.
English was 4th for most of the race before pushing hard with 200m left. He then led around 60m out and held on for victory in a time of 1.48.15.
Watch English’s run here
🌟 Mark English takes the Men’s 800m title in a tight finish 👏🏻
➡️ https://t.co/raTXnSBffR pic.twitter.com/hjQHh0eIkn
— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 28, 2019