The Donegal Ladies All-Ireland dreams have ended following their 1-22 v 3-12 loss to Mayo in Offaly on Saturday.

Donegal needed to win by 4 points to be guaranteed a place in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals and were halfway there at half-time when they led by 2-06 v 0-10.

The second half saw Mayo take control however and Donegal manager Maxi Curran told Cóilín Duffy that Mayo pushed up on their kickouts, which turned the game in the Connacht side’s favour…