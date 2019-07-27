GAA Preview: Dom Corrigan looks at the Super 8s

The final weekend of the Super 8s takes place on the 3rd and 4th of August, with two semi-final places still up for grabs.

Dublin and Tyrone are guaranteed a place in the last 4 and they’ll face off at Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday the 4th of August to decide who tops Group 2.

Group 1 sees three teams battling for the semi-finals as Donegal, Mayo and Kerry can all still reach the last 4.

Donegal face Mayo on Saturday the 3rd with Declan Bonner’s men needing just a draw to go through.

Dom Corrigan joined Tom Comack to review the Super 8s action so far and to look ahead to the last round of games…