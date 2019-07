There has been a drop in the number of penalty points issued to drivers in the past ten years, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party says in June 2009 there were more than 790 thousand notices issued compared to just over 630 thousand this month.

Fianna Fáil believes this is down to a decline in the Garda’s Road Policing Unit.

They say there’s been a fall of 49 officers in this area since last year.