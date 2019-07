Donegal County Council has been told that the Glencar Road in Letterkenny should reopen by the end of next month.

The road has been closed just above New Line Road as part of a massive programme of Irish Water works which are ongoing.

This week, two way traffic returned to Circular Road, with restoration works to start at the hospital end of the road towards the end of August.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the delay in restoring the road is down to the amount of subsidence that’s been recorded: