Fianna Fáil’s calling for Tusla to have powers to immediately close childcare facilities.

It’s after the RTÉ Investigates documentary into Hyde and Seek’s creches in Dublin.

Tusla says it needs more powers to protect children, and it will appear before the Oireachtas children’s committee next Wednesday.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte, was among those who asked the Child and Family Agency to attend: