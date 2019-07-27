Bartley Ramsey on Finn Harps 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

Preparations are well underway for Finn Harps’ 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner, which will take place in Jacksons Hotel, Ballybofey on Saturday 17th August.

On that date, it will be fifty years to the day that Finn Harps played their first League of Ireland game when Shamrock Rovers visited Finn Park.

On the night, those attending will be treated to a four course meal followed by interviews with the ten players who have made the most appearances for the club over the last half a century.

This will include Brendan Bradley, Con McLaughlin, Declan Boyle, Patrick McGrenaghan, Jonathan Minnock, Declan McDowell, Kevin McHugh, Jim Sheridan, John Gerard McGettigan and Michael Funston.

Bartley Ramsey, the man behind the event, spoke with Oisin Kelly about the Finn Harps 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner…

Tickets are currently on sale, priced at €30 each. The number of tickets available are limited and are currently on sale at the following locations in Ballybofey – Jacksons Hotel, Joey O’Leary Financial Services, Gerard McHugh Photography and the Balor Theatre. Tickets can also be purchased online via the following link: https://www.finnharps.ie/post/ tickets-on-sale-for-finn- harps-celebration-of-50-years-in-senior-football

Tickets will also be on sale at Finn Park at the upcoming game against Bohemians. A special commemorative brochure, looking back over the club’s 50 years in the League of Ireland will also be available at the dinner on 17th August.

So, don’t miss out on the chance to join the celebrations as Finn Harps look back over half a century of League of Ireland football.