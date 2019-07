Gareth Crawford of Lifford-Strabane AC has set a new Donegal Senior Record in the Javelin at the National Senior Track & Field Championships in Santry.

Crawford threw 64.13m, which won him a silver medal in the event and was also the record setting throw.

Elsewhere at the Championships, Niamh Kelly of Letterkenny AC won bronze in the 5000m, with Sarah Kelly of Inishowen winning the U23 section of that race.

There’s plenty more action coming up tomorrow with Donegal athletes in action.