Raffaele Cretaro played his 500th League of Ireland game on Friday night in Finn Harps’ 1-0 win over Derry City.

Cretaro spent most of his playing career with Sligo Rovers, while also playing for Bohemians, Galway Utd and of course Harps.

After his historic match on Friday, the Tubbercurry native spoke with Chris Ashmore…