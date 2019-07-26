“New PM must row back on backstop comments” – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says if Boris Johnson wants a Brexit deal he’ll have to row back on some of the things he’s said in the last few days.

The new British Prime Minister has called for the backstop to be scrapped from any potential agreement.

The two leaders have yet to speak since Mr Johnson was elected on Wednesday.

Speaking this evening at the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Leo Varadkar re-iterated his view that the backstop is essential……….

Meanwhile, the UK’s new Northern Ireland Secretary has disputed the Tanaiste’s claim that Boris Johnson has set Britain on a collision course with the EU over Brexit.

Julian Smith has stressed that a solution must be found for border issue………..