“Johnson setting UK on a collision course with Ireland” – Coveney

The Tanaiste says the government will continue with its intense efforts to ensure Ireland is ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Simon Coveney’s comments come after the new British Prime Minister yesterday committed to leaving the European Union on October 31st “whatever the circumstances”.

Boris Johnson said the backstop must be taken out of the withdrawal agreement – a demand described by the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator as unacceptable.

Speaking after meeting the new Northern Secretary Julian Smith, Mr Coveney said the Prime MInister’s comments underline the need for Ireland to be prepared for every eventuality………..