Finn Harps picked up a crucial win over Derry City in their North West derby on Friday night.

Harry Ascroft scored the games only goal on 66 minutes from Tony McNamee’s long throw-in.

With that win, Ollie Horgan’s side are three points ahead of bottom side UCD, albeit with one more game under their belts.

Horgan spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the win…