Further concern in Donegal over new rules to install water connections

There’s further concern in Donegal over new rules applying to installing water connections.

It emerged that a man living in West Donegal has been quoted almost 70 thousand euro by Irish Water to get a connection from his new house to the water main, short distance away.

It follows similar claims made earlier this week at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council, with calls for a special workshop to take place to discuss the issue.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig has requested an emergency meeting with Irish Water saying that this cannot be allowed to continue: