Extra Garda presence for Glencolmcille Cabinet meeting ‘ironic’

An extra Garda presence in Glencolmcille yesterday has been described as ‘ironic’ as it’s anticipated that Gardai there will be without a patrol car in the near future.

Cabinet Ministers met in the village yesterday for their last meeting before summer recess with increased patrols and Gardai deployed to the area.

However Donegal GRA representative Brendan O’Connor says the only patrol car policing the area is nearing end of life with local Gardai told that there will be no replacement this year.

He’s described the situation as totally unacceptable: