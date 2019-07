Donegal has the highest number of patients waiting longer than two years for Speech and Language Therapy treatment.

Figures obtained by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty reveal that more than 520 people are currently on the waiting list for an appointment, 67 of them waiting over two years for an initial assessment.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says early intervention and access to appropriate care is crucial, something that patients in the county are being denied: