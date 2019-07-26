Donegal make two changes for key ladies tie with Mayo

Donegal senior ladies Manager Maxi Curran has made two changes to his side for Saturday’s must win championship fixture with Mayo in Tullamore.

From the team that suffered defeat to Tyrone in their group opener, Kate Keeney and Shannon McGroddy come in for Niamh McLaughlin and Megan Ryan.

Donegal know they must win by four points or more to guarantee a quarter-final slot.

Mayo have also made two changes with Dayna Finn and Fiona Doherty replacing Kathryn Sullivan and Roisin Durkin.

A three-point win for Donegal would see all three teams in the group locked together on three points and on a scoring difference of zero, which would result in a play-off situation.

A four-point win or greater for Donegal will see them through along with Tyrone, while Mayo would be eliminated on scoring difference.

Donegal:

1 Aoife McColgan Malin

2 Treasa Doherty Carndonagh

3 Emer Gallagher Termon

4 Kate Keeney Bredagh

5 Niamh Carr Milford

6 Nicole McLaughlin Termon

7 Anna Marie McGlynn Glenfin

8 Katy Herron Glenfin

9 Evelyn McGinley St Michaels

10 Karen Gutherie Glenfin

11 Niamh Hegarty Moville

12 Amy Boyle Carr N. Conaill

13 Shannon McGroddy Na Dunaibh

14 Geraldine McLaughlin Termon

15 Niamh Boyle St Nauls

Mayo:

1 Aishling Tarpey Foxrock/Cabinteely

2 Nicola O Malley Westport

3 Roisin Flynn Knockmore

4 Danielle Caldwell Castlebar Mitchels

5 Éilis Roynane Davitts

6 Ciara McManamon Burrishoole

7 Ciara Whyte Kilmoremoy

8 Clodagh McManamon Burrishoole

9 Dayna Finn Kiltimagh

10 Fiona Doherty Moy Davitts

11 Sinead Cafferky Kilmovee Shamrocks

12 Niamh Kelly Moy Davitts

13 Sarah Rowe Kilmoremoy

14 Rachel Kearns Cl McHale Rovers

15 Grace Kelly Moy Davitts