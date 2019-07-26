Crucial win for Harps in North West Derby

Finn Harps picked up a rare win over Derry City in their North West derby at Finn Park on Friday, which strengthens their place in the relegation playoff spot in the table.

Harps beat the Candystripes by a goal to nil – Harry Ascroft found the back of the Derry net with 66 minutes played.

The win means that Harps are still 9th in the league table but crucially, they’re 3 points clear of UCD after their loss to Waterford. The students have one game in hand on Ollie Horgan’s side now.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle spoke after the final whistle…