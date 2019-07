Donegal County Council says a workshop is necessary to discuss a number of issues relating to waste in the county.

Cllr Michael Mc Mahon says there is are ongoing issues with illegal dumping, particularly in the vicinity of bottle banks and other amenities.

Cllr Mc Mahon told members the council should also look at changing the kind of public bins used in Donegal, and this should be done in a context of a what he termed a “wide ranging conversation”……….