Calls for more tourism promotion in East Donegal

Donegal County Council has been criticised over a lack of action on promoting tourism in East Donegal.

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford/ Stranorlar Municipal District questioned the Council on what progress has been made since his motion on tourism for East Donegal was passed at full council in March.

In a reponse the local authority says a Donegal East Tourism group has been established to market and promote the area as a tourism destination.

Councillor Frank McBrearty believes the area has a wide range of amenities that could be capitalised on.

However, he says not enough is being done: