Cabinet meeting in Donegal needs to be of substance – Doherty

It’s been claimed that failed economic and social policies of successive governments are to blame for a range of issues affecting Donegal.

There’s concern that inequality and deprivation remain huge problems for the county and little is being done to counteract it.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty made the comments after Cabinet Ministers met for the last time before summer recess in Glencolmcille yesterday.

He says while the decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Donegal is to be welcomed, he says such meetings need to be something of substance rather than for optics: