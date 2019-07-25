Mark Anthony McGinley on the derby and life at Harps

The latest north west derby between Finn Harps and Derry City is this Friday at Finn Park.

It’s a first season at Harps for goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley who joined up with the club in April having stepped away from the Donegal Senior GAA panel.

The Dunfanaghy man has been enjoying his time at Finn Park and has settled in tying down a starting place.

Friday’s home derby will be a first on the field for Mark.

The school teacher has been looking ahead to the game and discussing his time at Harps with Chris Ashmore…

Finn Harps v Derry City in the Premier Division on Friday will be LIVE on Highland from 7.55pm, join Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle for full match commentary in association B&S Credit Union Ballybofey, where their competitive Student Loan Rate is now available. Freephone 1800 290 390 or visit bandscu.ie.