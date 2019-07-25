GAA Programme – Maxi Curran, Brian McEniff & Barry O’Shea

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack is joined by former Donegal manager Brian McEniff and former Kerry All-Ireland winning fullback Barry O’Shea to reflect on last Sunday’s much heralded Donegal, Kerry draw in the All-Ireland championship.

Also Donegal manager Maxi Curran joins Tom to look ahead to Donegal’s winner takes all All-Ireland Ladies SFC qualifier meeting, with Mayo.

After last weekend’s first round defeat by Tyrone this is a must win game for Donegal. A draw or less that three point defeat will do Mayo, the defeated Connacht finalists.