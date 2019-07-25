Declan Devine on new signing and Harps derby

Derry City has added to their squad with the signing of Scottish midfielder Grant Gillespie.

The 28 year old is a former Hamilton, Dundee United and Raith Rovers player and has been on trial with the Candystripes over the past week.

He has signed to the end of the season.

Derry Manager Declan Devine is delighted with the signing and it now gives his more options in midfield…

Gillespie’s signing comes the week of the derby with Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Derry are chasing down third place in the Premier Division and a European spot.

The Candystrips are unbeaten in their last seven league games and will look to carry that form to Finn Park on Friday.

The Derry boss who will serve a touchline suspension on Friday says they are in a good place going into the derby…