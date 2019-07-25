The Cabinet meets in Donegal today, the first time in 17 years.

The meeting is getting underway this afternoon in Glencolmcille.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Government ministers, including Donegal TD and Education Minister Joe McHugh, are due in Glencolmcille at around 11.30am with the meeting getting underway at 12 noon.

The meeting is the final Cabinet meeting before the summer recess with the next meeting due to take place in September.

The last Cabinet meeting held in Donegal was in 2002, when the then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern brought his Minister to Gleneagh National Park.