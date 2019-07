The Taoiseach and the new British Prime Minister appear to be on a collision course over Brexit.

In his first address to Parliament in the top job, Boris Johnson called for the complete removal of the backstop from the withdrawal agreement.

Mr Johnson said that will be a key objective for him in negotiations with the European Union.

Meanwhile, speaking in Glencolmcille this afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar repeated that the backstop is essential to any agreement and can’t be dropped……………