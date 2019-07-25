Anthony Gorman – Derby will be difficult for Harps

Finn Harps survival fight sees them welcome Derry City to Finn Park on Friday night.

Harps will be without Nathan Boyle and Mark Coyle as they look to upset the odds against a Derry side that are chasing a top three Premier Division finish.

Former Harps Manager and Player Anthony Gorman feels a positive result for the Ballybofey men would give them a boost for the season run in and to secure a play off birth.

However, with Derry unbeaten in their last seven league games, Anthony knows it will be a difficult game for Ollie Horgan’s men…

Finn Harps v Derry City in the Premier Division on Friday will be LIVE on Highland from 7.55pm, join Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle for full match commentary