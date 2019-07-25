All Ireland Semi Final details released

Ahead of the final round of games in the quarter final phase Super 8’s, the GAA have confirmed the fixture structure for the All Ireland Football Semi Finals.

Donegal are in Group 1 and know that a draw or win in Castlebar on Saturday 3rd August will send them to the last four.

If Donegal finish runner up behind Kerry, they will play on Saturday the 10th August at Croke Park at 5pm against the Group 2 winner which we know will be either Dublin or Tyrone.

If Donegal win their group they will face the runner up in Group 2 on Sunday 10th August at 3.30pm at GAA headquarters.