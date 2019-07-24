Six psychiatric consultant posts in Donegal filled by locums – IHCA

There are six permanent Consultant Psychiatry Posts in the Donegal Mental Health service which are either unfilled or temporarily filled.

Two of the posts are in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, two in General Adult Psychiatry, one in Liaison Psychiatry, and one in Old Age Psychiatry.

The Irish Hospital Consultant’s Association four of the posts in child, adolescence and adult psychiatry are filled by non-specialist locum doctors, who do not have specialist training.

According to HSE figures, there are 282 children and adolescents waiting for these services in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

IHCA President, Dr. Donal O’Hanlon, himself a Consultant Psychiatrist, says recruitment remains a major problem………..