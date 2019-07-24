NI and Ulster Half Marathon Championships to return to Waterside

This year’s Waterside Half Marathon has retained its host status of the Athletics NI / Ulster Half Marathon Championships for 2019.

The popular event is expected to attract many of the top athletes in Northern Ireland when it takes place on Sunday September 1st beginning at the parade ground in Ebrington Square and finishing on the running track at the nearby St Columb’s Park.

The scenic urban route takes in both sides of the River Foyle, passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall before crossing the iconic Peace Bridge and onto the finish.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, expressed her delight that the long running event will have the added prestige of hosting the provincial championships.

“Athletics NI’s selection of the Waterside Half Marathon as the host event for the NI and Ulster Half Marathon Championships for a second year is a ringing endorsement of the event,” she said.

“It is one of the longest running athletics events in Ireland and has developed a reputation as one of the best organised and friendliest events in the country to take part in.

“I am looking forward to welcoming some of the cream of Ulster athletics to the city on September 1st as they run alongside what we expect to be another record entry.”

Registration for the Waterside Half Marathon is open now at www.derrystrabane.com/whm where participants can register in the running, wheelchair and three person relay team categories.

Entry for the race is strictly capped at 2,300 and with over half the places already taken participants are advised to register now to avoid disappointment.

The closing date for registrations is Monday August 12th 2019.

The race is open to athletes of all levels and abilities and further information is available by e mailing halfmarathon@derrystrabane.com or calling 028 71 253 253.